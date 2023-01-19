Zarah Fairn Is Determined To Succeed

“I am lucky to have followed good studies, but when I started MMA, it became a passion for me so much that I opened an academy of MMA in France and I organize seminars in personal development coaching for companies to transmit the values of a fighter and explain that the strength of a fighter is not only in a cage but in everyday life.”

In a country that only recently opened its doors to MMA on a legal basis, this is a common story - the fighter not just fighting for themselves, but for the sport. It’s a lot of responsibility for anyone doing that, but Fairn never wavered in her commitment. It’s admirable, but that’s not to say mom was on board with her baby girl trading punches for a living.

“My brothers were very happy, but with my mother it was difficult,” Fairn said. “Every time I fight I do not tell her because she is afraid, but otherwise, she is proud of me. It is the most important thing that I have a determined nature. I have always told my family I will be the first French woman who will fight in the UFC and I succeeded. So they are proud of me, and that's the main thing.”

It is. Titles are nice, wins are nice, so is fame and fortune. But sometimes a win-loss record doesn’t determine an athlete’s worth. So on Saturday, Fairn will fight - for herself, for her team, for her family and two countries - her own and her adopted one.

“UFC fans will finally know the potential of a fighter and also the personality of a fighter who has a lot of values and who likes to share and give her time,” said Fairn. “Above all, I’ve always had in mind to face Amanda Nunes one day because it's been a long time that there’s been no fight for the featherweight belt. If I sacrifice myself to live in Brazil more than in France, it is for one day to have this opportunity.”