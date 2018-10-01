Zaleski dos Santos Not Feeling Co-Main Event Pressure

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos may be the MMA equivalent of that band, and this Saturday is his big showcase when he gets his first UFC co-main event against Curtis Millender. But “Capoeira” is playing it cool; Keith Richards cool.

“There’s no pressure at all,” he said. “Being on the main card is one of my team goals and I’m very happy to be co-main event of the night. I hope that it will be one of my best fights ever and I’m ready for that. I’m very calm about it and I want to show my value inside the organization.”

That value is well-established, at least for the diehard fight fans that know a fight with ZDS involves pure action and aggression and will end in one of two ways: with a Fight of the Night or a highlight reel knockout from the Brazilian. It’s the rest of the folks that wonder who the guy with the long name is, and that’s frustrating for those who sing his praises, but not for the man with the four-ounce gloves on.