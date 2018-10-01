Zaleski dos Santos Has Become "Must-See"

“I am very versatile, so I know how to explore other people’s weaknesses,” he said. “You can never be certain about what facet of Elizeu you will have in front of you, so I guess preparing for it must be hard.”

That’s an understatement, especially when “Capoeira” is always searching for the finish, and if the finish doesn’t come, he’s more than willing to get in the trenches and slug it out for 15 minutes, even though he knows each fighter’s capacity for such battles isn’t infinite.

“The finish is always the goal,” he explains. “I know that I only have so many wars in me, so as time goes on I have to change some things to get the win the quickest way possible. But if it takes a war to win a fight, you can be certain you will get one.”

Yeah, Zaleski dos Santos isn’t the kind of guy you want to meet in the Octagon or in a dark alley at night. The 32-year-old is all fighter, and that dedication to his craft is finally starting to pay off. In response, the Brazilian only wants big fights from here on out.