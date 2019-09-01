Zak Cummings Thinks He Is Underestimated

“I have a really good team in Kansas City. I have my gym, and then about an hour away is Lee’s Summit, where we have James Krause and all the pros down there. I have a great crew to work out with at both locations. I go to Factory X mainly for myself. I get away. I don’t have to be a coach. I can just give Marc the reins, be an athlete. The altitude is great. They have a phenomenal strength and conditioning program. I have an almost two year-old at home and the family life. So whenever I can just step away and be an athlete it’s really nice. Both gyms have great things with training partners and stuff, but more than anything it’s getting away and not having to play “Daddy” right at the moment, not having to play coach or play business owner. It’s just really nice to clear my head and be an athlete. That’s probably the best thing I can get, and also taking some of Marc’s guidance.”

It's an approach that has paid dividends for Cummings, who was last spotted submitting Trevin Giles at UFC Rochester last May, on his way to winning four of his last five. He looks to make it five out of six this weekend in Abu Dhabi, where he’ll stand across from Omari Akhmedov at UFC 242.

“All that credit goes to those guys,” says Montoya, alluding to the members of Factory X, like Cummings, who live outside the Denver area, but still choose to travel there to train. “They’re out here sacrificing, spending time away from their families, doing camps away from home. But I love that stuff, because that means that sacrifice is worth it.”

That sacrifice manifests in the present as wins in the Octagon, but invests in Cummings’ future, too. As quick as Coach Montoya is to extoll Cummings’ skills and evolution as a fighter, he’s equally quick to praise his growth as an MMA coach.