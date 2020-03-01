Zak Cummings Out To Rid The Taste Of Defeat

When he thinks about his UFC 242 loss to Omari Akhmedov, he can’t shake the feeling that he should have left Abu Dhabi with a ranking next to his name. That missed opportunity has been on his mind every time he thinks about fighting and every time he trains.

On August 29, he will finally have the chance to put his loss to Akhmedov behind him.

“I hate losing, like I really hate it,” Cummings told UFC.com. “I fell a little short in my fight with Omari and it was definitely a fight that I should have won. I think about that fight all the time and I definitely look forward to getting a win and getting rid of that taste of defeat.”

Prior to UFC 242, Cummings’s return to middleweight had been a successful one, as the Kansas City fighter put together back-to-back victories over Trevor Smith and Trevin Giles. He believes that his skill set is better suited at 185 pounds and that he has what it takes to finish his opponents in the division.