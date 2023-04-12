Zak Cummings Has Been Authentic From The Jump

In other words, a big win over Herman, coupled with the roar of the crowd and his body feeling good might prompt him to put retirement to the side for a minute. Hey, he’s human, so it’s understandable. But there is something poetic about going out on top, on his own terms, and exactly six years since his last fight (and win) in Kansas City against Nathan Coy. That’s closure of the best kind.

“It's special,” Cummings agrees. “I have traveled the world multiple times and I've got to meet people and make relationships and see different cultures that I would never see in my life if it wasn't for this sport and for the UFC, and each trip has been special, but being able to do the thing I love and be able to compete in the UFC with the highest-level competitors in the world, it's hands down the best, and to be able to do it in my backyard is pretty cool. It really is special. And the last time (against Coy), I was the first local fighter to do it, and then I got a first-round finish, and I really couldn't see it going any other way.”

That win over Coy was Cummings’ sixth in the UFC after arriving in the promotion after season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter. Cummings and Kelvin Gastelum are the last men standing in the UFC from TUF 17, and the Kansas City product should be proud of that longevity. More importantly, whether he fights again after Saturday night, he should be proud that he’s always conducted himself like a gentleman, leaving a good example not just for his peers, but his kids.

“Growing up, I've seen a lot of people making bad choices and bad decisions,” Cummings said. “And then I also had some really good people in my life to guide me the right way, so I don't want to say I was a straight rule follower, but I really wanted to be a good person. Ever since I was a little kid, I think I was a natural leader. I've always wanted to help people and I always wanted to lead by example. And you really can't do that if you are making really bad decisions outside, away from what people see. So I'm okay with knowing that everything I did is a thousand percent authentic and I am who I am. The people that love me and want to have me in their life or follow me or whatever it is, they know what they're going to get and they know it's all coming from a very honest and truthful place.”