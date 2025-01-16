Zachary Reese Seeks A 'Flawless Victory'

“I got to train with a few UFC guys and yeah, it was good,” he said of his time in Thailand. “I stayed healthy the whole trip, and it's funny, but I go there now, and it's just strictly business. I just train and then I hang out in the hotel. I watched all of ‘Peaky Blinders’ in my free time, this trip out there.”

He also dodged diaper duties for his youngest daughter.

UFC 311 COUNTDOWN: Merab vs Umar | Islam vs Arman | Full Episode

“That’s purely circumstantial,” Reese laughs, clearly in good spirits before he faces Bekoev, who replaces Sedriques Dumas in the UFC 311 bout. An opponent change is an inconvenience, but Reese realizes that the person across from him on fight night doesn’t matter as much as the man in the mirror.

“I definitely think about the possibilities and stuff, but also, at the same time, I don't get ahead of myself,” he said. “I'm training to be the best in the world and fight the best in the world and beat the best in the world. But it's part of the mindfulness. I'm really just focusing every day, day to day on winning the day, having great productive days, and stacking those little wins over and over again. And I know where that's going to get me. It'll get me fighting these guys that I looked up to a lot before I was in the UFC or before I was even a professional.”