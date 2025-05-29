Zachary Reese | Ready To Bounce Back

“Man, I don't know about superstitions,” he laughs. “What does Michael Scott say? Maybe I'm a little stitious. But no, I'm not a superstitious guy.”

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 316 | UFC Atlanta | UFC Baku | UFC 317 | UFC Nashville

The pride of Shiner, Texas, is a gentleman, though, so he’s not making any excuses for the first-round defeat that leveled his UFC record at 2-2 heading into this weekend’s bout with Dusko Todorovic in Las Vegas.

“Well, I thought it was going all right,” he said of the Bekoev bout. “All the punches that he was landing on me, I was like, they weren't bad. And then, after the fact, it was definitely to the back of the head and yeah, it's hard to see punches to the back of your head, turns out. (Laughs) So it sucks. But truthfully, how I feel about it is that I still got knocked out in a fistfight, so good on him. I've been here before. Unfortunately, I lost my debut and bounced back hard and it's just the nature of the game. I've said it before and I'll say it again: it's like a terrible girlfriend; she breaks your heart sometimes, but you keep coming back to her.”