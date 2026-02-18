Zachary Reese | Home Comforts

"I trained with Michel a little bit. We sparred and grappled, so I have that look," he explained. "I've never fought anybody that I've trained with before, so it's interesting the information I think we're both going to take from that. But yeah, I'm just glad it's not a backflip competition, because I would lose."

Reese has built a good connection with Xtreme Couture, including training alongside former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who coincidentally features in Saturday night's headliner. But with Pereira based at the Vegas gym for his preparations, Reese felt it was more appropriate that he spend the majority of his camp back home.

"I was there (at Xtreme Couture) when I took the fight, actually, and then talked to Sean about it and stuff. And they were basically like, 'It's an open-door policy. Both you guys (Reese and Pereira) can train here.' And initially I was like, yeah, but I decided it would probably be best, probably most intelligent, to come back home to prepare for the fight."

Strickland may court controversy at times, but as far as Reese is concerned, there aren't too many better teammates to have, with Reese even going as far as to call him the best training partner he's ever had. The reason why? His selflessness.