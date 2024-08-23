Zachary Reese Does What He Must

“I know I'm going to not be home, unfortunately, but it's just what it is,” he said. “I don't mind traveling. It is the same thing working in the oil field. I wouldn't see my wife for two months or a month here and there. So it's just a sacrifice. And there's a great quote I kind of live by, it says, ‘Boys do what they want, men do what they must.’ And you have to pick your sacrifice - sacrifice regret or time away from the family.”

Having just turned 30, Reese is still young enough to chase his dreams in the midst of a hectic schedule, while old enough to have figured a lot of things out that many haven’t. And while being away from his wife and two young daughters, aged two years and four months old, isn’t easy, neither is being a prizefighter, and he embraces the idea of being comfortable with being uncomfortable.

“I came to the realization a while back of just trying to always push my comfort zone, and I think that's why I've grown a lot as a fighter,” Reese said. “And don't get me wrong, Thailand is fun. Me and my wife always talk about it. She's like, ‘That's a vacation.’ No, it's a business trip. (Laughs) I have two little girls, so I don't like being away from them, either. But yeah, I’m just always pushing my comfort zone and I'm always focused on being a better fighter. I trained as hard for my amateur fights as I do for my UFC fights. I always trained super hard, I never underestimated my opponents, and I never really focused on my opponents. It's always just focusing on getting better.”

The proof is in the reality that his third UFC fight is just his ninth as a professional. It’s not easy getting this far with less than 10 fights, but here he is. Just don’t call him an overnight success, or a finished product, because his debut loss to Cody Brundage showed him that there was still work to do, and his 20 second knockout of Julian Marquez six months later doesn’t mean he’s as good as he’s going to get.