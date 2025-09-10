Zachary Reese | All Gas, No Brakes

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“It does feel that way, especially the third round of my last fight,” said Reese. “I wasn't stoked on the performance, but we won it at the end of the day, and that's obviously number one. But yeah, it feels like the UFC's home. You expect it, as a fighter, to maybe feel different, but it just feels like my regional fights; it feels all the same. Whether it was in a Holiday Inn in front of a hundred people, or it's at the APEX in front of a hundred people, or it's a big crowd of thousands of people, it really does feel the same for me.”

MORE NOCHE UFC: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Representing Mexico

That must have been some fight in the Holiday Inn. Reese laughs, then describes an even more bizarre location for a fistfight.

“I had a kickboxing smoker at a gym, and it was just on the mats,” he recalls. “I fought this guy who's like 300 pounds, and when we’d get to the edge of the mats, he would push me into the crowd. He does it once, he does it twice, and on the third time he pushes me into the crowd, I fall on a guy in a wheelchair. So I'm sitting on a guy in a wheelchair and this guy's trying to punch me, so I'm trying to punch him, and it ends up in this brawl. And then I got a little white trash. He tried to sucker punch me, so then I tried to fight him in the parking lot and it spilled out into that. And then it was a bit of a s**t show. But yeah, that's probably the funniest place I've fought.”