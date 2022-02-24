Zach Bogle's Top Wrestling To MMA Prospects | UFC Fight Pass

We’ve seen Ben Askren, Gregor Gillespie, Daniel Cormier and many, many more go from NCAA stars to household MMA names, with more recent graduates such as Nick Piccininni, Bo Nickal and Edwin Cooper Jr. climbing their way to The Octagon as we speak.

The latter may be “tomorrow’s superstars,” but who’s the day after tomorrow?

Who does Bogle think UFC fans can expect to see coming down the pipeline who are currently singlet-donning contenders?

Austin DeSanto (University of Iowa)