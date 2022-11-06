Zach Bogle Explains Battle At Bragg Origins | UFC Fight Pass

“I look at UFC FIGHT PASS as it’s like Netflix for combat sports,” Bogle explained. “Why wouldn’t wrestling want a seat at the table?”

For years, UFC FIGHT PASS has specialized in top tier BJJ, MMA promotions, boxing, kickboxing, lethwei, Muay Thai and original programming, but had never dipped its toes into NCAA wrestling. Wrestling fans like Bogle have sat on the sidelines for years, knowing the relationship would make sense, but year in and year out, it’s been more of the same for the NCAA faithful.

Fans of the sport have every stream, regardless of quality, bookmarked and alarms set for every dual. You may miss matches, you may miss angles, you may miss career defining matches, but these are just the hoops you jump through as a fan of a niche sport. In Bogle’s opinion, it’s a hole perfect for UFC FIGHT PASS to shore up.

“There’s so many times where we pay the money for the subscription and the stream goes out,” Bogle said. “I personally think that what wrestling fans are going to enjoy the most out of this is that we have a stable stream and professionals behind the scenes and not just team managers setting tripods up. The infrastructure behind it is professionally done, there’s going to be great commentators doing the match, and maybe everybody can learn something.”

The phrase “grow the sport” is repeated so much throughout the wrestling community that diehards instinctively roll their eyes upon hearing it at this point. Facts are, wrestling does deserve growth, spotlight and more credit, but where there are no immediate opportunities to do just that, Bogle and Campbell University went the extra step in finding other eyeballs.

