Zac Pauga Will Leave No Doubt

Zac Pauga battles Jordan Heiderman in their heavyweight fight during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter at UFC APEX on March 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“This is probably the longest training camp for a UFC debut in history. You know, I had five straight months where I knew my opponent. I knew the date that I was fighting, and I was able to just create the best version of myself to zero in on this day.”

As one of the two heavyweight finalists on The Ultimate Fighter, Pauga needed to keep his success a secret from the public for those five months. But as he was quietly basking in his accomplishments at home, other members of the TUF house weren’t so humble.

“It was really hard for me to not tell people because I won and did well on this show,” Pauga said. “And, you know, everyone on the show that lost was kind of chirping on social media and trying to keep their 15 minutes of fame going, and I couldn't just say, ‘Hey, you guys know I beat all of you, right?’ So, yeah, it was very difficult for me these last five months to just keep my mouth shut.”

But staying away from social media and putting those fighters who he’d beaten behind him, Pauga could dial into his preparation for Usman. In addition to spending weeks in the TUF house alongside Usman, they were also former training partners for two years up until the show began.