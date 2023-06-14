Zac Pauga Prepared To Put On A Show

Before he ever dreamed of stepping into the Octagon, Pauga played college football as a fullback at Colorado State University, making it all the way to the professional ranks of the sport with the NFL’s Houston Texans in 2011. After being released by the Texans, Pauga gave professional rugby a shot in two different leagues prior to leaving the sport in pursuit of a career in mixed martial arts.

Pauga has chased three different dreams in professional sports, and the adversity that he has faced along the way has molded him into the fighter that he is today.

Preview Every Fight Taking Place Saturday

“I've not just lost on The Ultimate Fighter,” Pauga said. “I was cut from the NFL. I walked away from a rugby career. This is my third shot at it.”

So far, Pauga’s third shot has been a successful one. He advanced to the final of Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter but was knocked out by Mohammed Usman in the second round.