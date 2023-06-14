Zac Pauga Prepared To Put On A Show

International Fight Week
Zac Pauga’s athletic career has taken an unconventional path.
Before he ever dreamed of stepping into the Octagon, Pauga played college football as a fullback at Colorado State University, making it all the way to the professional ranks of the sport with the NFL’s Houston Texans in 2011. After being released by the Texans, Pauga gave professional rugby a shot in two different leagues prior to leaving the sport in pursuit of a career in mixed martial arts.
Pauga has chased three different dreams in professional sports, and the adversity that he has faced along the way has molded him into the fighter that he is today.
Preview Every Fight Taking Place Saturday
“I've not just lost on The Ultimate Fighter,” Pauga said. “I was cut from the NFL. I walked away from a rugby career. This is my third shot at it.”
So far, Pauga’s third shot has been a successful one. He advanced to the final of Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter but was knocked out by Mohammed Usman in the second round.
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
/
Pauga’s career took another turn following TUF, as he moved from heavyweight to his natural division at light heavyweight ahead of his bout with Jordan Wright at UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield – an event that marked his first UFC win, a victory by unanimous decision.
With a win now under his belt, Pauga said that he can approach his fight with Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier on Saturday with a new mentality.
How To Watch The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
“It was a massive relief; it felt great to win my first UFC fight,” Pauga said. “But I knew I was just getting started. And you know, I didn't really get to show exactly who I am. And that's what I'm here to do this week.”
With Saturday’s bout approaching, Pauga is cognizant of his opponent’s skills, as well as the challenges that his competitor has faced to make it to the UFC. With Bukauskas sharing a similar history of overcoming adversity, Pauga expects it to be something that will fuel a fierce and competitive matchup on Saturday night.
“I have a lot of respect for Modestas's abilities,” Pauga said. “He's a guy that got cut from the UFC and worked his way back in. So I know he's not going to quit. He's not going to quit in that cage. I have to take it from him. He's not going to give up.”
While Pauga knows what Bukauskas is capable of, he is also confident in his own abilities.
Pauga said that the main focus of his last fight was strictly to get his first win, but with the pressures of seeking a first UFC victory now behind him, he is planning to showcase just how much his game has evolved over the past few months this time around.
“I give Modestas the biggest challenge in being a true MMA fighter and being well rounded,” Pauga said. I'm gonna strike with him, I'm gonna wrestle with him, I'm gonna do everything. And I think he just wants to come out here and strike.”
Showing off a well-rounded and versatile approach is how Pauga plans to earn his second UFC victory, but to do that and to win the fight are not the only goals for the light heavyweight on Saturday night.
Check Out This Week's Fighters On The Rise
In addition, Pauga wants to give the fans a show and create memorable moments that solidify him as a fighter that everyone will have their eyes on going forward.
“My mindset ahead of this weekend is to just put on a performance,” Pauga said. “Not just win, but introduce myself to the world. I hope after this fight, the world is saying that Zack Pauga is a guy that you have to tune in to watch.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.