Zac Pauga Is Manifesting The Next Step

Before he ever wrapped his hands and put on a pair of four-ounce gloves, the 34-year-old was a fullback for the NFL’s Houston Texans. When his football career ended, he pivoted to rugby, playing for the Denver Stampede of PRO Rugby and the Glendale Raptors in Major League Rugby. Along the way, he’s dealt with numerous losses and setbacks, but his first MMA loss in the finale of the heavyweight competition on Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter opened his eyes to a reality that is limited to combat sports.

“I’ve taken a lot of Ls before, but I never really wrapped my head around the fact that I could lose without ever really getting a chance to respond, you know?” said Pauga, who suffered a second-round knockout loss at the hands of Mohammed Usman in the finals of the TUF 30 heavyweight competition last August. “Getting knocked out, you don’t even know how or why you lost.

“So it just made me double down on the basics and tight defense, because one mistake is all it takes and you don’t get a chance to make up for it like you do in other sports. You throw (an interception in football), you can always come back out and try and get it back. That’s not the case in MMA, so I learned from that and I grow from that.”

In addition to learning from the new reality Usman exposed him to last year, Pauga’s return to action this weekend sees him return to the light heavyweight division, where he’ll take on former middleweight Jordan Wright in the co-main event.

Like numerous other competitors before him, the Elevation Fight Team member saw competing up a division at heavyweight on the long-running reality television series as a good chance to earn his way onto the UFC roster, believing his natural athleticism, steadily improving skills, and not having to cut weight in order to compete would be enough to help propel him through the competition.

And he was right, mostly.