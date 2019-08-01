Zabit To Take On Kattar at UFC Boston

In the UFC Boston main event, which airs live on ESPN, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman makes his light heavyweight debut against unbeaten contender Dominick Reyes.

Tickets go on sale on August 23.

Winner of 12 of his last 13, a stretch that includes back-to-back knockouts of Chris Fishgold and Ricardo Lamas, Methuen's Kattar delivered a Fight of the Night win over Shane Burgos the last time he fought at home in 2018, and the No. 11-ranked contender is looking for a similarly spectacular outcome when he meets up with Dagestan's Magomedsharipov, the fifth-ranked featherweight who has a perfect 5-0 UFC slate.