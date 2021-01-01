Yves Edwards Was Raised To Believe In People

Yves Edwards can chuckle about that statement now, but it still hasn’t lost its ability to make him shake his head in wonder.

“I don't know how where I'm from changes the color of my skin,” said the longtime lightweight contender who may be best described as the best 155-pounder in the world when the UFC didn’t have the division in the Octagon.

And when he was in those prime years, introducing everyone to Thug-Jitsu along the way, those were the kind of comments he heard, sometimes even before he joined the punch for pay ranks in 1997.

“I think it was probably different for me than it was for a lot of African Americans,” he said. “I can't say for sure because I didn't have their experience, but that was one thing that stood out early for me.”

It was one of many things that did for the Nassau native, who arrived in Texas as a teenager in 1992.

“It was a huge culture shock,” admitted Edwards. “I'm from an island that's 29 by 7 and when I leave the island, there are about 200,000 people on it. And then I come to Houston and it's a city of four million people. I visited before but living there was when it set in, and there's a bunch of things that I had not noticed in prior visits. This is 1992 in Texas, and there are people driving around in pickup trucks with AK-47s hanging in the rear windshield. They're also riding around with confederate flags. To this day, there's a corner that's not very far from my daughter's house, and where I had my house when I was in Texas, where on any given Saturday, you can drive by and the entire corner is just lined with confederate flags that are for sale, and people are driving in and flying them off of their car. You see that in South Florida also.”

Edwards, now 44, never forgot those days, and how could he? That’s not to say he was living in fantasyland back in the Bahamas, but in his new home, things were quite different, and not in a good way.