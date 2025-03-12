Yuneisy Duben | The Best Is Yet To Come

My ears perked up, because if they’re anything close to the story the Venezuelan flyweight is already writing, that’s going to be some book.

Think about it. Just 28 years old, Duben survived leaving her home country for Peru, dealing with abuse from an ex-coach, and then arrived in Las Vegas last year with barely any money in her pocket to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series as a huge underdog to fellow unbeaten prospect Shannon Clark.

Seventy-three seconds later, one punch changed her story forever. She was a UFC fighter.

“Since Contender it’s been great,” she said. “I’ve been here (in the United States) and I’m very grateful for all my training partners and my coaches, both the new coaches and my former coaches, as well. They’ve all been helping me, and that gives me the strength and confidence to continue working hard.”