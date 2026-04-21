Youssef Zalal Takes 8-Fight Win Streak Into First UFC Main Event

Everyone loves a good comeback story, and that’s exactly the case for featherweight Youssef Zalal, who is making the most of his second UFC stint after he was cut from the organization back in 2022.
“The Moroccan Devil” went 3-3-1, during his first run with the UFC. After his departure in 2022, he went on to secure three straight wins, which earned him the call for a short notice return to the Octagon against Billy Quarantillo last March.
The 29-year-old has been all gas, no brakes, and it has paid off as he now sits at No. 7 in the featherweight rankings with a chance to enter himself into the title conversation this weekend if he can defeat former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in Las Vegas for his first UFC main event on Saturday night. When people talk about who could potentially face champion Alexander Volkanovski next, Zalal’s name isn’t the first one that comes to mind, and that is something that fuels him.
Riding an 8-fight win streak into this matchup against Sterling, the Factory X product wants to put on a statement-worthy performance that has people saying he should be in conversations of who the next contender is at 145 pounds.
Zalal made the most of his return to the Octagon on March 23, 2024, when he faced Quarantillo in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, submitting the featherweight by rear-naked choke in the second round.
Five months after his win over Quarantillo, Zalal locked in another rear-naked choke submission, this time in the first round, and earned himself his first Performance of the Night bonus. Zalal then went on to face Welshmen Jack Shore in front of the Edmonton crowd last November and put on another impressive showing when he submitted “Tank” with an arm-triangle choke, leaving Canada with an extra $50,000 in his pocket as well.
The biggest win of his career so far came in February when he faced longtime contender Calvin Kattar in Las Vegas. It was the first time the Moroccan went to the judges’ scorecards since 2022, but he picked up the unanimous decision win to launch himself into the top 10.
WATCH: Youssef Zalal Wraps Up Second-Round Submission | UFC Edmonton
It was a bit of a waiting game for the Moroccan, who waited eight months after his win over Kattar before competing again. Zalal was matched up with former interim title challenger Josh Emmett last October at UFC 320 in the biggest fight of his career to date. Despite Emmett's age, the 41-year-old has been known for his durability in fights, especially after going 25 minutes against former featherweight and current lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.
For Zalal, he passed the test with flying colors, showcasing his grappling skillset, when he submitted Emmett with a verbal tap from an armbar. This win marked his 10th win by submission and set himself up for his first five-round fight against former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling, who is on the hunt for a second belt. Heading into this fight, Zalal still feels that people are underestimating him at 145 pounds, and wants to leave no doubt as to why he should be in talks to face champ Alexander Volkanovski next.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.