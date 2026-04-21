Youssef Zalal Takes 8-Fight Win Streak Into First UFC Main Event

The biggest win of his career so far came in February when he faced longtime contender Calvin Kattar in Las Vegas. It was the first time the Moroccan went to the judges’ scorecards since 2022, but he picked up the unanimous decision win to launch himself into the top 10.

WATCH: Youssef Zalal Wraps Up Second-Round Submission | UFC Edmonton

It was a bit of a waiting game for the Moroccan, who waited eight months after his win over Kattar before competing again. Zalal was matched up with former interim title challenger Josh Emmett last October at UFC 320 in the biggest fight of his career to date. Despite Emmett's age, the 41-year-old has been known for his durability in fights, especially after going 25 minutes against former featherweight and current lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

For Zalal, he passed the test with flying colors, showcasing his grappling skillset, when he submitted Emmett with a verbal tap from an armbar. This win marked his 10th win by submission and set himself up for his first five-round fight against former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling, who is on the hunt for a second belt. Heading into this fight, Zalal still feels that people are underestimating him at 145 pounds, and wants to leave no doubt as to why he should be in talks to face champ Alexander Volkanovski next.