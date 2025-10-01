Youssef Zalal Takes 6-Fight Win Streak Into UFC 320

The biggest win of his career so far came in February when he faced longtime contender Calvin Kattar in Las Vegas. It was the first time the Moroccan went to the judges’ scorecards since 2022, but he picked up the unanimous decision win to launch himself into the top 10.

WATCH: Youssef Zalal Wraps Up Second-Round Submission | UFC Edmonton

It has been a bit of a waiting game for Zalal since that win over Kattar, but he was calling for a fight against either Lerone Murphy or Josh Emmett, and his wish was finally granted when he got the call to face Emmett. For Emmett, he is looking to get back in the win column after returning to competition for the first time since 2023 earlier this year when he lost to Murphy in a 5-round main event via decision. The 40-year-old has always been known for his durability throughout fights, having only been knocked out once and submitted once as well, so this will be another tough test for Zalal and one that will show where he is at amongst the 145 pound division.

When speaking with Zalal earlier this week, he really wants to go out and get a statement finish, in order to insert himself into those title conversations. For him, that means securing the finish over Emmett and getting one step closer to completing what is becoming an incredible comeback story.