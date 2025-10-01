Youssef Zalal Takes 6-Fight Win Streak Into UFC 320

Everyone looks a good comeback story, and that’s exactly the case for featherweight Youssef Zalal, who is making the most of his second UFC stint after he was cut from the organization back in 2022.
“The Moroccan Devil” went 3-3-1, during his first run with the UFC. After his departure in 2022, he went on to secure three straight wins, which earned him the call for a short notice return to the Octagon against Billy Quarantillo last March.
The 29-year-old has been all gas, no brakes, and it has paid off as he now sits at No. 9 in the featherweight rankings with a chance to enter himself into the title conversation this weekend if he can defeat former interim title challenger Josh Emmett at UFC 320 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. When people talk about who could potentially face champion Alexander Volkanovski next, Zalal’s name isn’t the first one that comes to mind, and that is something that fuels him.
Riding a 6-fight win streak into this matchup against Emmett, the Factory X product wants to put on a statement-worthy performance that has people saying he should be in conversations of who the next contender is at 145 pounds.
Zalal made the most of his return to the Octagon on March 23, 2024, when he faced Quarantillo in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, submitting the featherweight by rear-naked choke in the second round.
Five months after his win over Quarantillo, Zalal locked in another rear-naked choke submission, this time in the first round, and earned himself his first Performance of the Night bonus. Zalal then went on to face Welshmen Jack Shore in front of the Edmonton crowd last November and put on another impressive showing when he submitted “Tank” with an arm-triangle choke, leaving Canada with an extra $50,000 in his pocket as well.
The biggest win of his career so far came in February when he faced longtime contender Calvin Kattar in Las Vegas. It was the first time the Moroccan went to the judges’ scorecards since 2022, but he picked up the unanimous decision win to launch himself into the top 10.
It has been a bit of a waiting game for Zalal since that win over Kattar, but he was calling for a fight against either Lerone Murphy or Josh Emmett, and his wish was finally granted when he got the call to face Emmett. For Emmett, he is looking to get back in the win column after returning to competition for the first time since 2023 earlier this year when he lost to Murphy in a 5-round main event via decision. The 40-year-old has always been known for his durability throughout fights, having only been knocked out once and submitted once as well, so this will be another tough test for Zalal and one that will show where he is at amongst the 145 pound division.
When speaking with Zalal earlier this week, he really wants to go out and get a statement finish, in order to insert himself into those title conversations. For him, that means securing the finish over Emmett and getting one step closer to completing what is becoming an incredible comeback story.
