Youssef Zalal's Mission Is Just Gettin Started

“That can get really intense,” he laughs. “It's nerve-wracking. It's literally worse than a fight. You've got (coach) Marc (Montoya) and everybody just watching you. I have to perform or I'm gonna look like s**t and I'm gonna be the guy that looks like s**t the whole time, basically.”

Zalal is being modest, because several members of the gym have said that “The Moroccan Devil” more than holds his own on Fridays, and in fact, he estimates that it was only around five weeks ago that Montoya had him take sparring night off for the first time in years. And good Friday nights make for better Saturday nights for Zalal, who will be making his fifth UFC appearance in just two days shy of a year.

MORE UFC VEGAS 18: Fight By Fight Preview | Latest Card Updates | Frankie Edgar | Fighters You Should Know | Main Event Preview | Watch On ESPN+

Yes, it was February 8, 2020 when the Coloradan entered the Octagon for the first time with a decision victory over Austin Lingo, and he hasn’t taken his foot off the gas since.

“It's almost feels like a miracle; it really does,” Zalal said. “It's like I closed my eyes and I was in a dream and I just woke up. Somebody posted on Facebook about my flying knee knockout in my last fight in LFA before the UFC. Literally a year ago, I was in LFA and on February 6, this Saturday, I get to make my fifth UFC fight. It's unbelievable to even think about that. It's like a miracle to me. It still blows my mind.”