Youssef Zalal | Living With Purpose

If you’ve ever been around Youssef Zalal, you know that you normally hear him before you see him. And when you do finally encounter him, prepare to be welcomed with arms wide open and a big smile. Having spent time around “The Moroccan Devil” throughout the past few years, I was shocked to learn that he hasn’t always been that way.
“I was very, very shy. I was like super, super, super shy. I would not talk to girls. I would not talk to anybody. I was just like a shy kid, and once I graduated high school, I really started coming out of my shell a little bit.”
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Fighting wasn’t always in the cards for Zalal, who never even wanted to fight to begin with. His parents put him and his sister in kickboxing classes as kids, which is how his mixed martial arts journey began. After initially losing in the first tournament he competed in, Zalal got what he called the dopamine rush of winning his first fight, which is when his views on fighting changed, and he began to pursue it full-time, eventually moving to Denver, Colorado.
At the age of 18, Zalal’s life was turned upside down when his brother tragically passed away. The 29-year-old has been very open and honest about the impact this has had on his life, not only in fighting, but in everyday life.
“With my first career run in the UFC, I really didn't take purpose. I feel like that's the biggest difference, and the effect that he has on me is the purpose that I decided to switch and really follow. I think it's a learning experience and it's a life experience, and I know he'll be a part of me, and I can't wait to represent him even more, and I'll represent him till I'm the one that's gone.”
Zalal made his professional MMA debut in August 2017, rattling off six straight wins, with five of them coming by submission. Two and a half years into his pro career, he got the call to make his UFC debut in Houston, Texas. After winning three straight, Zalal dealt with some road bumps, losing three straight and getting handed a draw, which ultimately led to him getting cut from the roster.
FULL FIGHTS: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo | Youssef Zalal vs Billy Quarantillo
For a kid in his twenties, Zalal admits he didn’t handle things well.
“I really didn't know what was going to happen. I had no clue. I think that's one of the first times I sat down and was like what's next? I remember the phone call I got from my manager. He was like, ‘what do you want me to push for?’ And I was like, ‘I want that UFC back, and I want to get that taste out of my mouth.’ I think that's when I found my purpose, found my why, and understood my why.”
The call to come back to the organization came after the featherweight won three straight wins on the regional scene back in Colorado. On March 23, 2024, Zalal returned to the Octagon, locking up a second-round submission. Going on to secure two more wins in 2024, Zalal rounded out his 2025 campaign with a first-round submission over Josh Emmett last October that sent him into the top 10 of the featherweight rankings.
Now, Zalal sits days away from his first UFC main event against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, and he is enjoying the process and every step that comes with it.
PHOTO GALLERY: Youssef Zalal Trains For Main Event In Denver
“It's the little things that mean a lot to me,” Zalal said. “For me, this main event means the world to me. I manifested this in the Jack Shore fight. I remember they had me do an interview, and I was like, I think it's time to headline in the Apex and I wanted a headline that year. It's crazy how life works. And that didn't work, but look at that, now, a year later, we're headlining in 2026.”
A victory over Sterling on Saturday night should put Zalal in the conversation of who could be next for featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski; however, he still feels people are highly underestimating him and his journey so far.
“It really helps me a lot more, I take it personally,” Zalal said. “I can't wait to show these guys what I'm capable of and what I will be capable of. To not even bring up my name, and they are talking about Aljamain more than me, actually not even talking about me, to be honest. I remember all the faces, I remember all the names, and I remember all the voices, and I can't wait to shut those doubters out and become a world champion.”
Youssef Zalal is the billboard for a perfect comeback story, and the comeback is almost complete; all that’s missing is a belt. Bringing a belt back to Morocco would be a full-circle moment for the kid who left home many years ago and has now shown the ability to fail and come back stronger.
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“I'm getting a second chance at life, and I'm getting a second chance at my career. It's going to be a mean a lot to the fans and the Moroccan people and all that stuff that you can fail and still come back and really change your life like a full 360.
“I can't wait for that day and finally cry on my mom's shoulder and cry on my dad's shoulder and tell them to their face, ‘hey, this is for you guys,’ I told you I will do it, and I've done it.”
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.