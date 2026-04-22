Youssef Zalal | Living With Purpose

“I was very, very shy. I was like super, super, super shy. I would not talk to girls. I would not talk to anybody. I was just like a shy kid, and once I graduated high school, I really started coming out of my shell a little bit.”

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Fighting wasn’t always in the cards for Zalal, who never even wanted to fight to begin with. His parents put him and his sister in kickboxing classes as kids, which is how his mixed martial arts journey began. After initially losing in the first tournament he competed in, Zalal got what he called the dopamine rush of winning his first fight, which is when his views on fighting changed, and he began to pursue it full-time, eventually moving to Denver, Colorado.

At the age of 18, Zalal’s life was turned upside down when his brother tragically passed away. The 29-year-old has been very open and honest about the impact this has had on his life, not only in fighting, but in everyday life.