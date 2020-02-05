Youssef Zalal Is Ready For The Spotlight

“I grew up hating bullying so much,” he said. “If I see someone getting bullied in the street, I’m jumping in. And back then I was hanging out with my twin cousins and they always started fights, and then I’m the only one fighting, not them. (Laughs) I was that guy. But I grew up hating bullies and getting bullied, and in Morocco, my mom put me in kickboxing because she wanted me out of trouble. She put the fuel in the motor and it got going from there.”

Zalal started training at 10, and he continued when he came to the United States at 15. He had a direction and a goal, but everything came to a stop when his brother, Hamza, was killed in an automobile accident.

“I almost committed suicide because my brother passed away,” said Zalal, who lost his direction after the tragic loss. “It was a rough depression moment and hard to deal with. I was young.”

Zalal would eventually find himself again thanks to a young lady who would become his wife.

“I met my wife, Kat, a couple months after that and she’s the one that helped a lot to smile more,” he said. “And that’s me.”

Today, it may be impossible to take the smile off Zalal’s face, especially after he saw his mother for the first time in over ten years when he returned to Morocco in 2019.

“I was emotional all over the place, but it was the greatest feeling,” he said. “I needed that. My mom doesn’t care about me fighting, she just cared about seeing me, and as long as I’m healthy and happy, that’s all that matters. We went there and had a blast. I enjoyed my family, enjoyed my country, then came back here and I had three weeks to get ready for a fight and I had the best fight of my life.”