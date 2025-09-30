Youssef Zalal | The Comeback Kid

So for him to compare this weekend’s opportunity to a step in the process of securing the one material possession he’s most keen on obtaining tells you everything you need to know about what this means to him.

“It’s not just the challenge ahead in the featherweight division either,” he added. “I asked for this, and we worked for this, and it’s like, ‘You can make it happen!’ I can’t wait until I get the keys to that dream car, which is getting that belt wrapped around my waist.”

UFC 320 Full Fight Card Preview

What adds to the excitement is that less than two years ago, Zalal wasn’t on the UFC roster, having been released following a majority draw with Da’Mon Blackshear in the summer of 2022.

After a hot start, things went south in a hurry, and a 4-fight winless streak sent him back to the regional circuit and into his own head where he had to confront a lot of hard questions about his talents, his future, how he would do things differently if he was able to work his way back to the promotion.