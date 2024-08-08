Youssef Zalal Is Bringing The Energy

“The crazy part is I don't think they know it fully,” said Zalal of his support system’s reaction to the last couple years. “But my family's always been there for me, and they supported me through ups and downs. It was super tough to represent a family and a country and all that stuff, and then you're cut, because not a lot of people come back when they get cut. So, for me to go prove myself that I’m capable of this and to prove to my family and to my country that I am one of the best in the world and I will be the best in the world, that's big to me.”

If you haven’t figured it out by now, Zalal plans on staying a while the second time around.

“The goal for me is how can I finish better?” he said. “Obviously, winning is very important in the UFC. You have to win just to keep you in the conversation of not being cut and being able to climb the rankings. But you go finish, you climb up the rankings a lot higher than most people are. So my biggest challenge to myself is how can I get a better finish next fight? And the biggest goal? As a young kid, I always said I want to be a world champion, but I feel like mentally I was just not there at all. I was just relied on the fame and oh, you're in the UFC, you're in this, you're in that. I know who I am, I know what I want and obviously I want that guy that I fought already and I want to fight again.”