Youssef Zalal 2024 Lookback

This was Zalal’s first fight back in the Octagon since he got released in 2022. During his first stint in the promotion, he went 3-3-1. But you could tell something had changed for “The Moroccan Devil” when he came back a second time and that was evident during his fight against Billy Quarantillo.

Prior to getting resigned, Zalal had picked up three wins in a row on the regional circuit. It was an all-around dominant performance from Zalal, who almost secured the submission win at the end of the first round after hurting Quarantillo with a knee earlier. It took less than two minutes into the second round for Zalal to lock up the rear-naked choke submission.

“The Moroccan Devil” was back in the UFC and this was only the start of a great year for him.

Vs Jarno Errens