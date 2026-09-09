Yousri Belgaroui | Middleweight’s New Boogeyman

Two starts, two wins, two finishes is a pretty good way to start your tenure inside the Octagon. It’s extra satisfying for him after he was passed over for a contract on his Season 8 appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series despite a third-round finish. Belgaroui was the lone winner from his episode that did not matriculate to the roster. Instead, he went back to the gym, continued to work on his craft, and stayed ready.

“Every time you lose, or you have something that you didn’t predict — you want something to go better or be easier, and when it doesn’t, it definitely motivates; at least it should, and for me it did,” Belgaroui said. “For me, when something like that happens, it just amps it up. If I thought I trained at 100 percent, something like that, whatever happens in a negative way, always gives me that extra push to give another 20 percent in the gym, and that’s where it all goes is into the training… People say I’m in my prime right now, I found myself and those kinds of things, and that is true, but only for the one thing: I’m still the same person. I train harder and that’s how I keep finding myself more and more.”

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While not getting selected following his successful return to the Contender Series stung, it has also made what has transpired since even sweeter, as he’s not only shown his critics that he’s capable of competing and thriving at this level, having stopped a pair of top prospects in succession, but he’s proven to himself that he’s built for life on the biggest stage in the sport as well.

“To see myself actually perform against these top dogs is also validating for me,” he said. “It definitely helps with my confidence to know I can perform under the big lights, which is a big thing for a fighter, especially if you want to break into the rankings where you’re gonna have more and more attention, pressure, and those types of things. It is validating and it is a good push to keep pushing forward in the UFC.”