Your Name on the Canvas – Be Part of UFC History Inside the Octagon

UFC fans have the chance to get closer to the action than ever before with Name on Canvas – an exclusive opportunity to have your name immortalized in UFC history, available at UFCCollectibles.com.
With Name on Canvas, fans can have their names printed onto the very canvas that lines the Octagon at some of the biggest UFC events. This unique initiative allows you to make history alongside the world’s top fighters as they battle for glory inside the eight walls.
How It Works
- Purchase Your Spot – Secure your personalized piece of canvas through UFC Collectibles and submit the name you want to appear.
- Placed in the Octagon – Your name is printed on the fight canvas and shipped to the event, becoming a part of UFC history.
3. Witness the Action – During the event, UFC’s greatest athletes will fight above your name, with every punch, submission, and crowning moment taking place right there on the canvas.
4. Own a Piece of UFC History – After the event, the canvas is carefully sterilized and hand-cut; your personalized piece is then framed alongside a photograph from the fight. It is then authenticated using UFC Collectibles’ state-of-the-art NFC technology and holograms before being packaged and shipped to you.
What Events Are Available?
Fans can add their names to the canvas at numerous UFC PPV events, including title bouts that showcase the best fighters in the world going head-to-head. Submission deadlines vary by event, so visit UFCCollectibles.com to check cut-off dates and secure your spot!
This Is Your Moment. Be There. Be Part of It.