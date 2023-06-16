 Skip to main content
A view of the UFC glove wall during UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Your Complete International Fight Week Events Schedule

Don't Miss A Single Event Of The Biggest Fight Week Of The Year In Las Vegas! 
Jun. 16, 2023

UFC International Fight Week is quickly approaching. The iconic week-long event takes place in Las Vegas from Monday, July 3, through Sunday, July 9, headlined by UFC 290, the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and UFC X, the premier two-day fan experience which takes place inside the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

Here's a look at your complete International Fight Week schedule, including which athletes will be at UFC X! 

Full International Fight Week Schedule

Thursday, July 6

The Ultimates Invitational 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance 
When: Thursday, July 6 at 9am 

UFC 290 Press Conference 

Where: T-Mobile Arena
When: Thursday, July 6 at 3pm (Doors open at 2pm. This event is free and open to the public)

2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 

Where: T-Mobile Arena | Purchase Tickets Here 
When: Thursday, July 6 at 7pm (Doors open at 6pm.) 

UFC X Athlete Appearance list

Friday, July 7

UFC X 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Friday, July 7 9am-5pm | Purchase Tickets Here 

The Ultimates Invitational 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance 
When: Friday, July 7 at 9am 

30 Years Q&A

Where: T-Mobile Arena 
When: Friday, July 7 at 3pm (Doors open at 2pm. This event is free and open to the public)

UFC 290 Ceremonial Weigh-In

Where: T-Mobile Arena 
When: Friday, July 7 at 4pm (Doors open at 2pm. This event is free and open to the public)

Fans attend UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Richie Banks/Zuffa LLC)
Fans attend UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Richie Banks/Zuffa LLC)

Saturday, July 8

UFC X 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Saturday, July 8 9am-5pm | Purchase Tickets Here 

The Ultimates Invitational 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9am 

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez 

Where: T-Mobile Arena | Purchase Tickets Here 
When: Prelims start 6pm ET/ 3pm PT (Doors open at 2pm)

UFC 290 Official Viewing Party

Where: RedTail at Resorts World 
When: Saturday, July 8 (Doors open at 6pm. Must be 21+ to enter)

UFC 290 Official After Party 

Where: Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World 
When: Saturday, July 8 (Doors open at 10pm. Must be 21+ to enter)

Charles Oliveira greets fans during UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
Charles Oliveira greets fans during UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)

Sunday, July 9

The Ultimates Invitational 

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9am 

Official UFC Pool Party

Where: AYU Dayclub at Resorts World 
When: Sunday, July 9 (Doors open at 11am. Must be 21+ to enter)

Don't miss a moment of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC and ESPN, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

