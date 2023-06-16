Your Complete International Fight Week Events Schedule

International Fight Week
UFC International Fight Week is quickly approaching. The iconic week-long event takes place in Las Vegas from Monday, July 3, through Sunday, July 9, headlined by UFC 290, the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and UFC X, the premier two-day fan experience which takes place inside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Here's a look at your complete International Fight Week schedule, including which athletes will be at UFC X!
Thursday, July 6
The Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Thursday, July 6 at 9am
UFC 290 Press Conference
Where: T-Mobile Arena
When: Thursday, July 6 at 3pm (Doors open at 2pm. This event is free and open to the public)
2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Purchase Tickets Here
When: Thursday, July 6 at 7pm (Doors open at 6pm.)
Friday, July 7
UFC X
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Friday, July 7 9am-5pm | Purchase Tickets Here
The Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Friday, July 7 at 9am
30 Years Q&A
Where: T-Mobile Arena
When: Friday, July 7 at 3pm (Doors open at 2pm. This event is free and open to the public)
UFC 290 Ceremonial Weigh-In
Where: T-Mobile Arena
When: Friday, July 7 at 4pm (Doors open at 2pm. This event is free and open to the public)
Saturday, July 8
UFC X
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Saturday, July 8 9am-5pm | Purchase Tickets Here
The Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9am
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Purchase Tickets Here
When: Prelims start 6pm ET/ 3pm PT (Doors open at 2pm)
UFC 290 Official Viewing Party
Where: RedTail at Resorts World
When: Saturday, July 8 (Doors open at 6pm. Must be 21+ to enter)
UFC 290 Official After Party
Where: Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World
When: Saturday, July 8 (Doors open at 10pm. Must be 21+ to enter)
Sunday, July 9
The Ultimates Invitational
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall West Entrance
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9am
Official UFC Pool Party
Where: AYU Dayclub at Resorts World
When: Sunday, July 9 (Doors open at 11am. Must be 21+ to enter)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC and ESPN, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.