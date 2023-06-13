Your 2023 International Fight Week Checklist

2. Charge Your Phone

Sounds like a no-brainer, but seemingly everything in Las Vegas is eye-catching, and you’ll be taking more pictures than you can imagine. This is doubly true for UFC fans during IFW, who are always surprised by the amount of fighters and UFC personalities they see walking around. Not only will you see them at UFC X, but you’re bound to bump into them all around town. Make sure that phone is ready to snap one (or dozens) for the ‘Gram.