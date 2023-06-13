Your 2023 International Fight Week Checklist

International Fight Week
UFC International Fight Week 2023 is less than a month away! Las Vegas is already buzzing the singular energy that comes from the UFC’s biggest fight week of the year. Whether you’ve planned your visit for months or you haven’t even started, we’ve got you covered with nine crucial tips to get the most out of IFW 2023.
1. Get Your Tickets To UFC X
UFC X is a fully immersive, two-day fan experience happening on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, that provides fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities. One or two day passes are available here. Read more about UFC X.
2. Charge Your Phone
Sounds like a no-brainer, but seemingly everything in Las Vegas is eye-catching, and you’ll be taking more pictures than you can imagine. This is doubly true for UFC fans during IFW, who are always surprised by the amount of fighters and UFC personalities they see walking around. Not only will you see them at UFC X, but you’re bound to bump into them all around town. Make sure that phone is ready to snap one (or dozens) for the ‘Gram.
3. Wear Comfortable Shoes
The Las Vegas strip is incredibly walkable, but it’s more than four miles long and you’ll find it’s very easy to get your steps every day. Further, UFC X is a more than 200,000 square foot mega event at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Whether you attend one or both days, you’ll find yourself doing a lot of walking.
4. Plan Your Route
Located at 3150 Paradise Road in Nevada near the Westgate Hotel, there are a number of different ways to get to UFC X at the Las Vegas Convention Center. If you’re staying on The Strip, the Las Vegas Monorail can be an efficient way to get around. There is plenty of parking available if you want to drive, and of course you can grab an Uber from anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley.
5. Give Yourself Time
International Fight Week has only continued to grow since it began, and the crowds descending upon Las Vegas keep getting bigger and bigger. Whatever UFC events you’re looking forward to the most, consider getting there early. Spend less time in line and more time doing what you came here to do.
6. Consider Going VIP
Consider Going VIP. It’s your summer vacation, time to treat yourself! Get early access, premium access and much more. Details here for VIP.
7. Book Your Stay
Although International Fight Week will be the biggest party in town that week, early July is peak tourist season in Las Vegas. Visitors from all over the globe will be descending on Sin City and rooms are filling up fast. Make sure you get yours!
8. Get UFC 290 Tickets
Oh yeah, did we mention the biggest pay-per-view of the year goes down July 8? UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez features the fight for the undisputed featherweight title, as well as the flyweight title bout to top a stacked IFW pay per view card. Limited tickets are available here.
9. Enter The Sweepstakes
The only thing better than a trip to Las Vegas is a FREE trip to Las Vegas. An all-expenses VIP trip including airfare, hotel, UFC 290 tickets, UFC X tickets, a meet-and-greet with Dana White and much more awaits the winner. Oh, 100% and the proceeds benefit local Nevada charities. Enter to win right here.
