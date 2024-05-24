 Skip to main content
Youngest Athletes Currently In The UFC

Learn More About The Young Stars That Are Shining Bright On The World's Biggest Stage 
By Marlin Cortez • May. 24, 2024

All at or under the age of 23, the dozen fighters below have immense promise to become the sport's future vanguard. Their hunger to be the best, combined with their budding talent, is set to influence the UFC's path for years to come.

Let's delve into the youngest athletes in the UFC, exploring their potential and impact they bring to the Octagon.

Raul Rosas Jr. - 19 years old

"El Nino Problema" made waves by impressing UFC CEO Dana White on season six of Dana White's Contender Series. His performance secured him a historic signing, making him the youngest fighter signed to the UFC.

Rosas, now 19, has garnered significant attention as one of the sport’s most promising young fighters. With a record of 2-1 in the Octagon, he bounced back from a loss to Christian Rodriguez by defeating Terrence Mitchell in September. Although still early in his career, with much yet to be proven, Rosas has the potential to rise significantly in the rankings within the following years.

Division: Bantamweight 

Professional Record: 8-1

Octagon Debut: December 10, 2022

Last Fight: Noche UFC (9/16/23) Rosas stopped Terrence Mitchell via strikes at :54 of the first round.

Rei Tsuruya - 21 years old

Rei Tsuruya, an undefeated fighter and winner of the second season of the Road to UFC flyweight tournament, consistently delivers dominant performances every time out. This promising young Japanese flyweight is scheduled to face Carlos Hernandez at UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler. With a track record of impressive showings, Tsuruya is a rising star to watch in the flyweight division.

Division: Flyweight

Professional Record: 9-0

Octagon Debut: February 3, 2024

Last Fight: Road To UFC (02/03/24) Tsuruya stopped Jiniushiyue via strikes at 4:59 of the first round.

Francisco Prado - 21 years old

Francisco Prado, a talented lightweight fighter from Argentina, made his UFC debut at UFC 284, where he lost a unanimous decision to Jamie Mullarkey. Despite this initial setback, Prado quickly showcased his potential with a first-round knockout victory over Ottman Azaitar. In his most recent outing, he dropped a decision to Daniel Zellhuber.

Francisco Prado of Argentina punches Jamie Mullarkey of Australia in lightweight fight during the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Francisco Prado of Argentina punches Jamie Mullarkey of Australia in lightweight fight during the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

At 21 years old, Prado is one of Argentina's most promising young talents. Known for his finishing ability, all of his victories have come by finish, highlighting his power and skill on fight night. With the tools to become a formidable force in the lightweight division, Prado's future in the UFC looks promising.

Division: Lightweight

Professional Record: 12-2

Octagon Debut: February 11, 2023

Last Fight: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 (2/24/24) Prado lost a three-round unanimous decision to Daniel Zellhuber

Iasmin Lucindo - 22 years old

Iasmin Lucindo, the youngest female fighter on the UFC roster at 22 years old, demonstrates a maturity and skill level beyond her years. 

Iasmin Lucindo Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there's always something new to watch. Leave it to the world's authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Iasmin Lucindo Post-Fight Interview | UFC 301
/

Since her debut loss at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz in 2022, the Brazilian fighter has been on a winning streak, starting with victories against Brogan Walker and Polyana Viana. Recently, she won by unanimous decision over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 301. Despite her youth, Lucindo is already considered a veteran and aims to make 2024 her breakthrough year.

Division: Strawweight

Professional Record: 16-5

Octagon Debut: August 3, 2022

Last Fight: UFC 301 (5/4/24) Lucindo won a three-round unanimous decision over Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Tereza Bleda - 22 years old

Bleda began her journey on season six of Dana White's Contender Series, earning a unanimous decision victory. Following this, the Czech Republic native has compiled a 1-1 record in her two UFC fights.

Division: Flyweight

Professional Record: 7-1

Octagon Debut: November 19, 2022

Last Fight: UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier (6/17/23) Bleda won a three-round unanimous decision over Gabriella Fernandes 

Joshua Van - 22 years old

Joshua, "The Fearless" Van, has made a strong impression since his debut at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria, maintaining an undefeated UFC record while going on an impressive eight-fight winning streak since losing his third professional fight. His latest victory was a second-round TKO against Felipe Bunes, solidifying his place in the UFC. Now, he is set to face Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira, aiming for a successful sophomore year on the roster.

Joshua Van Starts 2024 Out With A TKO Win | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there's always something new to watch. Leave it to the world's authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Joshua Van Starts 2024 Out With A TKO Win | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2
/

Division: Flyweight

Professional Record: 10-1

Octagon Debut: June 24, 2023

Last Fight: UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 (1/13/24) Van stopped Felipe Bunes via strikes at 4:31 of the second round 

Cameron Saaiman - 23 years old

Cameron Saaiman, a 23-year-old fighter from South Africa, is known as the "Most Savage Player," a nickname justified by his six knockout victories. Despite a recent loss to Payton Talbott, Saaiman, who gained attention on Dana White's Contender Series, has demonstrated his skill with wins over Steve Koslow and Terrence Mitchell. If he can bounce back in his next fight, he has the potential to become a well-known name for years to come.

Division: Bantamweight

Professional Record: 9-2

Octagon Debut: December 10, 2022

Last Fight: UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas (03/23/24) Saaiman was stopped by Payton Talbott via strikes at :21 of the second round 

Nurullo Aliev - 23 years old

Since securing a UFC contract after a first-round stoppage of Josh Wick on Dana White's Contender Series, the "Tajik Eagle" has been a force to be reckoned with and has continued his winning streak with a majority decision victory over Rafael Alves.

Nurullo Aliev of Tajikistan reacts after his TKO victory over Josh Wick in a lightweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Nurullo Aliev of Tajikistan reacts after his TKO victory over Josh Wick in a lightweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Competing in the highly competitive lightweight division, Aliev faces tough challenges ahead. But his high-level grappling has proven effective, paving the way for advancement in the rankings over the coming years.

Division: Lightweight

Professional Record: 9-0

Octagon Debut: February 25, 2023

Last Fight: UFC Fight Night Muniz vs Allen (2/25/23) Aliev won a three-round majority decision over Rafael Alves

Felipe Dos Santos - 23 years old

Felipe dos Santos burst onto the scene as a late replacement to face Manel Kape at UFC 293, delivering a formidable performance against the ranked flyweight despite a decision loss. Training alongside Charles Oliveira, dos Santos has set high expectations for his future. His remarkable performances have made him a notable contender to watch in the flyweight division.

Division: Flyweight

Professional Record: 8-1, 1 NC

Octagon Debut: September 10, 2023

Last Fight: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 (2/24/24) dos Santos won a three-round split decision over Victor Altamirano 

Yusaku Kinoshita - 23 years old

A graduate of season six of Dana White’s Contender Series, Yusaku Kinoshita has had a rough go of it in the UFC thus far with a pair of losses to Adam Fugitt and Billy Goff, but the Japanese prospect has refused to be from his goal of winning a UFC title, and he expects to turn things around in the Octagon this year.

Yusaku Kinoshita of Japan kicks Jose Henrique of Brazil in a welterweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six, week six at UFC APEX on August 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Yusaku Kinoshita of Japan kicks Jose Henrique of Brazil in a welterweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six, week six at UFC APEX on August 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Division: Welterweight

Professional Record: 6-3

Octagon Debut: February 4, 2023

Last Fight: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Korean Zombie (8/26/23) Kinoshita was stopped by Billy Goff via strikes at 3:49 of the first round 

Lucas Rocha - 23 years old

Rocha delivered an impressive second-round knockout on Dana White's Contender Series. Since then, the Brazilian has been waiting for his chance to officially step into the Octagon and introduce himself to the bantamweight division.

Division: Bantamweight

Professional Record: 17-1-0

Octagon Debut: TBA

Last Fight: Dana White's Contender Series (10/10/23) Rocha stopped Davi Bittencourt via KO :18 of the second round

Muhammad Mokaev - 23 years old

Muhammad Mokaev has quickly established himself as a significant presence, currently holding the No. 6 spot in the flyweight rankings. “The Punisher” has leveraged his wrestling skills to continuously dominate his opponents. Joining the UFC in 2022, Mokaev has maintained a flawless record with five victories in the Octagon. Among his notable wins is a submission victory over seasoned contender Tim Elliott. With a tough ground game and nearly unstoppable submission skills, Mokaev has emerged as a significant contender in the division. If he continues on this trajectory, he could find himself among the ranks of the pound-for-pound elite one day.

Division: Flyweight

Professional Record: 12-0

Octagon Debut: March 19, 2022

Last Fight: UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruick vs Gaziev (03/2/24) Mokaev won a three round unanimous decision over Alex Perez

