Youngest Athletes Currently In The UFC

Rosas, now 19, has garnered significant attention as one of the sport’s most promising young fighters. With a record of 2-1 in the Octagon, he bounced back from a loss to Christian Rodriguez by defeating Terrence Mitchell in September. Although still early in his career, with much yet to be proven, Rosas has the potential to rise significantly in the rankings within the following years.

Division: Bantamweight

Professional Record: 8-1

Octagon Debut: December 10, 2022

Last Fight: Noche UFC (9/16/23) Rosas stopped Terrence Mitchell via strikes at :54 of the first round.

Rei Tsuruya - 21 years old

Rei Tsuruya, an undefeated fighter and winner of the second season of the Road to UFC flyweight tournament, consistently delivers dominant performances every time out. This promising young Japanese flyweight is scheduled to face Carlos Hernandez at UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler. With a track record of impressive showings, Tsuruya is a rising star to watch in the flyweight division.

Division: Flyweight

Professional Record: 9-0

Octagon Debut: February 3, 2024

Last Fight: Road To UFC (02/03/24) Tsuruya stopped Jiniushiyue via strikes at 4:59 of the first round.

Francisco Prado - 21 years old

Francisco Prado, a talented lightweight fighter from Argentina, made his UFC debut at UFC 284, where he lost a unanimous decision to Jamie Mullarkey. Despite this initial setback, Prado quickly showcased his potential with a first-round knockout victory over Ottman Azaitar. In his most recent outing, he dropped a decision to Daniel Zellhuber.