Young Steps In To Face Chiasson In Rio Rancho

Shanna Young steps in to face Macy Chiasson at UFC Rio Rancho
Feb. 11, 2020
With former UFC women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano sidelined due to injury, Dana White's Contender Series veteran Shanna Young will step in to make her UFC debut against Macy Chiasson this Saturday in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the light heavyweight rematch between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz, airs live on ESPN+.
