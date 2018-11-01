Yes, while most teenagers were hanging out and playing video games, Song was fighting grown men, and more often than not, he was winning. Today, at an age where he still can’t legally drink alcohol in the United States, he’s 2-0 in the UFC and considered one of the top prospects in mixed martial arts.

What a story.

“If you want to be a professional athlete, you need to be very focused on your target and you can’t let other people manipulate your mind,” said Song, who faces Vince Morales this Saturday in Beijing. “Always train hard and stay hungry, don’t give up easily, and always tell yourself you can do it.”

All true statements, but all easier said than done, especially when there are so many distractions around. But once Song realized he had the talent to make this sport his career, his tunnel vision took over and, these days, he leads a Spartan-like existence.

“I don’t have much life when it comes to entertainment,” he said. “I have to cut weight every two or three months, and I also sacrifice time with my family.”

But it’s paying off. A year ago, Song debuted in the UFC with a first-round submission of Bharat Khandare. Impressive, but with only seven fights, Khandare was still fairly new to the game. It was Song’s second trip to the Octagon that really turned heads, as he knocked out Brazilian veteran Felipe Arantes in the second round of their June bout. It earned the Heilongjiang native a Performance of the Night bonus and put him on the international MMA map in a big way. Now life is a lot different than it was in November 2017.

