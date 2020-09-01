Yorgan De Castro Is Still Learning

A win would mean a lot to De Castro, who most recently dropped a decision to Greg Hardy at UFC 249 in May. And while the fight didn’t go the way he expected, De Castro looks at the loss as a learning experience.

“People sometimes seem to forget that I only started my professional career at the end of 2017 and in less than a year and a half I was in the UFC. I’m still learning,” De Castro said. “This is still a learning process and, in that fight [with Hardy], I learned I can’t just come with one gameplan. I have to come with a B and C. The gameplan was perfect, I was doing good in the first round, but then I got hurt and then I stopped fighting, so I take that away from it. I have to come with more things, and I have to put more things together. This is the big leagues and I have to step up.”

There is no doubt in De Castro’s mind that he belongs in the big leagues, fighting the best heavyweights on the planet. The fight against Hardy showed him that he’s not far off and that even though he’s very young in his MMA career, he has the skill set to really compete with the toughest fighters the UFC has to offer.

“I always try to prove myself that I belong in the UFC, that’s my mindset. I’m going to go into fights and prove myself, but man, I belong here; I can fight,” De Castro said. “At the end of the day I know I can fight, I know I can knock people out and I know I can take a punch so yeah, that fight [with Hardy] gave me the extra confidence I need.”