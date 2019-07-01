Yorgan De Castro Enjoys The Whirlwind

Unless you’ve been in De Castro’s shoes, you can’t really know what it means to change your life in less than five minutes. Actually, it was longer than that, as De Castro had to wait for the rest of the Contender Series card to play out and for White to determine who would leave the building as UFC fighters. While he waited, the text messages started flooding in.

“I was getting a lot of texts from all over the place,” he said. “My teammates, my family, all of them were texting – ‘you got a contract,’ ‘you’re gonna get a contract.’ But I wasn’t sure about it. I didn’t know if I did enough to win the contract, but I guess I did.”

He did, and when asked what that moment of hearing his name called was like, he said, “Wow, I’m actually in. It’s been a week and still my heart rate goes high when I think about it.”