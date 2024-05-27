Yonger Bastida Reflects On Social Media Post | UFC Fight Pass

While Bastida achieved his goal of getting more eyes on him ahead of the most important weekend of the season, not everyone enjoyed it. A vocal section of wrestling Twitter saw the post as unnecessary or distasteful, leading to Bastida having a split group of supporters and haters on social media.

The goal of the post was to promote himself and get his name out there, and it certainly caught eyes.

“I didn’t think that it would go viral, but I was doing it to promote myself,” said Bastida.

Despite some controversy from people online, his teammates got a kick out of it, and most of the Cyclones hopped on the hype train with them. Even his wrestling veteran coach Kevin Dresser found no issue with Bastida’s urge to build his brand at the “expense” of the competition.

