Yianni Diakomihalis Always Holds Himself Accountable | UFC Fight Pass

No MMA fan will forget where they were when Nate Diaz let Joe Rogan know that he “wasn’t surprised, MF” after upsetting Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 196. No boxing fan will forget where they were when Mike Tyson said his win over Clifford Etienne was done with a doctor-diagnosed broken back.

Nobody is calling a third National championship forgettable, but for the next 25 years, when Diakomihalis’ name is brought up, people will immediately think of exactly where they were for his ESPN interview following his semifinal win over Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso.

Diakomihalis accused himself of wrestling “like a coward,” clearly frustrated with his performance. When he was asked how to get over the mental block that led to a lesser performance he simply said, “have some nuts” before walking off screen.

“I wasn’t really aware of all the consequences for when I said that,” Diakomihalis said. “I was just really frustrated with how I wrestled and thought, ‘I’ve got to stop talking before I say something else.’”

This far removed from the interview, it’s hard to guess what Diakomihalis may have said before walking off, but if the running joke in the locker room is true, it definitely could have gotten him in hot water.