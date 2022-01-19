Matt Frevola's Year Of ‘The SteamRolla’

But Frevola has moved on, ready to return this weekend against Genaro Valdez at UFC 270 in Anaheim. The Long Islander has had to rebound from losses before and he’s done so in style. But yeah, the McKinney defeat stung a little more than the others.

“That one, for sure, was way harder,” he said. “When I fought Arman and lost to Arman (Tsarukyan), that was a good three-round fight. I at least got to go in there and fight. I got to use my weapons to go out there and fight him. Against Terrance, I didn't even get to fight him. He went out there and he finished me quick, I didn't get to do anything and that was the hardest part. I was in great shape, I was a hundred percent prepared, but I didn't even really get to fight. That's definitely tougher.”

UFC 270 COUNTDOWN: Ngannou vs Gane | Full Episode | Moreno vs Figueiredo

Again, it’s a testament to Frevola’s class that he isn’t washing away the defeat as a lucky punch or anything of the sort. Most would say getting a quick loss like that is easier on the psyche because you can blame it on a million things. Frevola isn’t that guy, though.

“I understand that way of thinking about it, but I was bummed that I didn't get to fight or show anything and that was the worst part about it,” he said. “Every time I step into that Octagon, I like to put on a display of all my hard work and all my technique and my years of training and I didn't get to display anything and that was tough for me to sit with after that. But best believe that's gonna be my first call-out after every win after this because I need to get that one back. We need to run that one back eventually, but right now, I'm focused on this next fight coming up and putting on a great fight.”