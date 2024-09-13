Yazmin Jauregui Ready To Shine At Sphere

Jauregui is set to showcase her skills in her fifth UFC fight when she takes on Ketlen Souza at Riyadh Season Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and she’s determined to make the most of her spot on the special, one-of-one event.

"I’m very happy for this opportunity,” she told UFC.com this week.

“I’m very happy that this opportunity is given to us Mexicans to be able to represent our culture in this momentous occasion on this momentous date.”