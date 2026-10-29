Yana Santos Is Pain-Free And Ready To Shine

One year on from her last Octagon appearance, Yana Santos is back, fully healed and ready to make a run towards title contention in the women’s bantamweight division.
Santos won each of her last three fights as she claimed unanimous decision victories over Chelsea Chandler, former champion Miesha Tate and Macy Chiasson, but those wins came through gritted teeth as “Foxy” battled through the pain barrier.
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Santos had bone fragments floating around in both elbows. It meant day-to-day tasks were painful, and fighting in the Octagon was excruciating. Eventually, it became too much, and Santos underwent surgery on both elbows to clean out the joints.
“When I'm looking back, I'm thinking how it was possible to fight, because it was not only bothering me when I was training; it started bothering me when I was holding my phone or driving my car,” she told UFC.com.
“I had to wait two years until a point when I couldn't even answer my phone, and right after surgery I started to feel relief, so it feels so amazing. And my first session after this, it was crazy how I felt, and how I managed to win three fights in a row with this thing. So I think you can imagine how I'm gonna feel now. I'm ready to knock people out!”
Given her winning form, Santos admitted it was difficult to take the decision to pause her career and get the surgeries done. But now she’s been through the physical pain of the injuries, and the mental frustration of a long layoff; she feels like a weight has been lifted and she’s ready to perform at her maximum again.
“Yeah, it wasn’t a hard decision because I was pushing until the point that I couldn’t lift – not only train, I can’t lift – so I had to do the surgery like a kind of emergency,” she explained. “When the doctor opened my elbows, he was surprised by how bad it was and how I was training and fighting with this. The surgery was simple, just removing totally, I think, 40 pieces of bone. And right after this, I feel amazing.”
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While Santos has been out of action, her namesake, Luana Santos, has been making great strides in the bantamweight division. Now Luana is listed fourth in the Meta UFC rankings, two spots above Yana. And while she acknowledged her rival’s talents inside the Octagon, Santos said her more highly-ranked opponent has been a straightforward fighter to prepare for.
“I think she's like a one-sided fighter, so it's easy to prepare when you know what you're waiting for,” she said. “But I don't want to take anything from her. She's number [four]. She's winning. She's good at what she's doing.
“But we have an amazing team of girls at American Top Team, including champion Kayla Harrison, and I'm lucky because all of them have fights, and all of them like judo or wrestling, so it was easy to prepare. We have very tough girls, and I had amazing partners. I’m ready for everything that Luana will bring.”
Santos said she plans to put herself in position to challenge for the title, then look to take over after her teammate lays down her gloves and calls it a career.
“I think Kayla’s gonna defend her title, and maybe she's gonna retire it as she plans to, because it's hard to cut weight [and] all the things,” she said.
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“She will retire as the greatest fighter who ever did this, and I'm very happy for her. And it will be an opportunity for me. If I have a good win, maybe I will be in the picture for a title fight, and I'm so excited because I feel I'm in my prime. Maybe I still haven’t even reached it. I know I'm 36, but I feel every year I'm more prepared, more experienced, and my body feels incredibly different, so I think it's a really good time for me.”
To get herself into position, Santos needs to beat Luana Santos, with victory likely to nudge her towards the division’s top three. And, after scouting her opponent extensively, the Russian contender is confident she has the edge.
“Absolutely, I'm physically stronger than her, and my striking is better. And my takedown defense is at a very good level because of my coaches [and] my team,” she said. “We’ve prepared very well, and the fights before showed how I improve. For example, in my fight with Misha Tate, I defended everything until the last takedown. I have improved even more after this. I feel very confident.”
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For the first time in a long time, Santos is able to compete without pain and without any injury concerns. And having put in the hard yards to get back here, she said she plans to make it count when she steps back into the Octagon on Saturday night.
“I feel so excited and feel so happy to be here because I really did amazing work all this year to recover, to train, and I did everything possible to be in the best shape of my life. And here I am, and I'm ready to shine.”
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