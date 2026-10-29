Yana Santos Is Pain-Free And Ready To Shine

Given her winning form, Santos admitted it was difficult to take the decision to pause her career and get the surgeries done. But now she’s been through the physical pain of the injuries, and the mental frustration of a long layoff; she feels like a weight has been lifted and she’s ready to perform at her maximum again.

“Yeah, it wasn’t a hard decision because I was pushing until the point that I couldn’t lift – not only train, I can’t lift – so I had to do the surgery like a kind of emergency,” she explained. “When the doctor opened my elbows, he was surprised by how bad it was and how I was training and fighting with this. The surgery was simple, just removing totally, I think, 40 pieces of bone. And right after this, I feel amazing.”

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While Santos has been out of action, her namesake, Luana Santos, has been making great strides in the bantamweight division. Now Luana is listed fourth in the Meta UFC rankings, two spots above Yana. And while she acknowledged her rival’s talents inside the Octagon, Santos said her more highly-ranked opponent has been a straightforward fighter to prepare for.

“I think she's like a one-sided fighter, so it's easy to prepare when you know what you're waiting for,” she said. “But I don't want to take anything from her. She's number [four]. She's winning. She's good at what she's doing.

“But we have an amazing team of girls at American Top Team, including champion Kayla Harrison, and I'm lucky because all of them have fights, and all of them like judo or wrestling, so it was easy to prepare. We have very tough girls, and I had amazing partners. I’m ready for everything that Luana will bring.”