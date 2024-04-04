Yan Xioanan's Journey To The Title Shot

Announcements
Yan Xiaonan etched her name in UFC history in 2017 as the first Chinese woman signed to the UFC. While that milestone is certainly something in which to take pride, Yan took the deepest women’s division by storm and racked up six wins in a row to put herself into title contention. Although she would drop back-to-back fights, she bounced back to collect a pair of big wins to earn a shot at compatriot and China’s first champion, Zhang Weili.
The all-China title fight speaks to the growing mixed martial arts scene there and will be a landmark moment in that country’s athletic history. All that aside, though, Yan is eager to accomplish her goal of becoming champion and getting the belt wrapped around her waist at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill.
Before she makes that challenger’s walk, UFC.com visited her in Sacramento, California, where she trains at Team Alpha Male to talk to her about some of the biggest wins on her journey to her first title shot.
vs Kailin Curran (UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – November 25, 2017)
Yan: “My dream was to make it to the UFC. I was so happy when my dream came true. I didn't think too much if I was the first UFC female fighter from China. I was just happy. I fulfilled my dream of stepping into the UFC Octagon.”
vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – February 23, 2020)
Yan: “Yes, I fought her in New Zealand. I was so young. I didn't think I was in the Top 15. I beat a former title challenger. I just got a win and I was happy. I didn't think about it too much.”
vs Cláudia Gadelha (UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – November 7, 2020)
Yan: “I was very young when I beat Claudia. I never thought I was going to fight for the title, and I was like, ‘Just win every fight.’”
vs Mackenzie Dern (UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan – October 1, 2022)
Yan: “I worked very hard to get this victory because I lost the last two fights. I thought I'd train hard and I'd win, and I did it. I proved myself once again.”
vs Jéssica Andrade (UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo – May 6, 2023)
