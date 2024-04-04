Yan Xioanan's Journey To The Title Shot

The all-China title fight speaks to the growing mixed martial arts scene there and will be a landmark moment in that country’s athletic history. All that aside, though, Yan is eager to accomplish her goal of becoming champion and getting the belt wrapped around her waist at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill.

Order The Epic UFC 300 Event Today

Before she makes that challenger’s walk, UFC.com visited her in Sacramento, California, where she trains at Team Alpha Male to talk to her about some of the biggest wins on her journey to her first title shot.

vs Kailin Curran (UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – November 25, 2017)