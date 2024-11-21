Yan Xiaonan Plans On Lighting Up The Stadium At UFC Macau

The last time we saw the Shenyang-born 35-year-old in action was in her decision loss to compatriot and strawweight champion Zhang Weili at UFC 300. Now, after finding herself on the wrong end of the judges' scorecards in Las Vegas, she has returned home in a bid to launch another assault on the 115-pound title.

"I'm very excited and happy, because it's been many years since the last time I fought in my home country. So now I'm just very happy," Yan told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Macau.

"My mood is happy and excited, but I have to tell myself, I have to control the feeling so I can explode on Saturday night."

That contrast between being cool and calm, but ready to explode, has been a trademark of Yan's career. Undemonstrative outside the Octagon, her all-action, relentless performances inside it have seen her rocket up the strawweight rankings as she has established herself as one of the best 115-pounders in the world.