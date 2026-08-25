Yan Xiaonan Has Her Sights Set On The Title

“I remember that fight a lot because during that fight, I knew I had to win,” she said. “I had to fight as hard as I could, so I crazy attacked my opponent that time.”

As one of the first Chinese fighters to break into the UFC, Yan has carried the Chinese flag with pride as a standard-bearer for the sport in her homeland.

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Since her arrival nine years ago, there have been several other Chinese athletes who have made the breakthrough. The Team Alpha Male rep said she’s delighted to see that progress is being made with Chinese fighters breaking through to prove themselves on the world stage.

“I do really feel proud about this, because after we made it to the UFC, everybody around the world can see how good Chinese MMA is,” she said. “And we're getting better [over time], so I think in the future we're going to be even better.”