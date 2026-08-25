Yan Xiaonan Has Her Sights Set On The Title

China’s own Yan Xiaonan is ready to make her home advantage count as she bids to earn a second shot at the strawweight title, and a rematch with the champion—a woman she has already defeated in the Octagon.
Yan ends a 16-month layoff as she returns to the Octagon to face rising contender Denise Gomes in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song in Shanghai, and the 37-year-old is excited to make her comeback on home soil.
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“It does feel special for me, especially in Shanghai, because my debut for UFC was in Shanghai,” she told UFC.com. “After nine years, I'm coming back!”
That debut, back at UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum in November 2017, saw Yan defeat Kailin Curran via unanimous decision in a fight where the now-fourth ranked strawweight pushed herself to the limit in pursuit of her first UFC win.
“I remember that fight a lot because during that fight, I knew I had to win,” she said. “I had to fight as hard as I could, so I crazy attacked my opponent that time.”
As one of the first Chinese fighters to break into the UFC, Yan has carried the Chinese flag with pride as a standard-bearer for the sport in her homeland.
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Since her arrival nine years ago, there have been several other Chinese athletes who have made the breakthrough. The Team Alpha Male rep said she’s delighted to see that progress is being made with Chinese fighters breaking through to prove themselves on the world stage.
“I do really feel proud about this, because after we made it to the UFC, everybody around the world can see how good Chinese MMA is,” she said. “And we're getting better [over time], so I think in the future we're going to be even better.”
Getting better is something Yan has worked tirelessly on in her own training as she bids to return to championship contention at 115 pounds. She previously challenged her compatriot Zhang Weili for the undisputed crown at UFC 300 in April 2024, but fell short on the scorecards.
Since then, she’s bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Brazilian contender Tabatha Ricci, but then lost on the cards to another Brazilian, Virna Jandiroba, at UFC 314.
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“Every fight, we learn a lot of lessons,” Yan admitted. “From the last fight, I think the most important thing is don't be hesitant. You’ve got to trust yourself. Don’t wait too much... I was waiting maybe because I got caught with the takedown in the last fight.”
With that knowledge banked and tweaks made, Yan is ready to return on Saturday against Gomes, knowing that she needs a win to defend her position in the top five of the strawweight division.
Then, she plans to put herself in line for a shot at the title, and a potential reunion with Mackenzie Dern, who she defeated via majority decision in a five-round main event at the Meta APEX back in October of 2022.
“I’m really happy that Mackenzie won the title because I got the win over her before,” Yan said. “With Mackenzie winning, and me getting the win already over her, I can get to the title shot a little easier... I can tell how much improvement Mackenzie has made since the time we fought. But I have improved a lot also.”
To get into position for that fight, Yan knows victory over Gomes this weekend is a must. The Brazilian arrives in Shanghai on a four-fight win streak, including decision victories over the former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz and top-15 mainstay Tecia Pennington.
Yan said she likes the matchup, and expects Gomes’ “aggressive style” to bring the best out of her on fight night.
“I really, really like this opponent, because there are a lot of similarities between us,” she explained. “We both like to strike and throw heavy shots. She’s young and aggressive, and I like opponents like that, because it’s easier for me to show my aggression in the striking department.”
Victory puts Yan right where she wants to be–at the sharp end of the division, within striking distance of a title fight. And she hinted that she might even be able to force her way to the front of the queue for the next shot with a standout display on Saturday.
“I don’t think I’m far away,” she said. “Maybe after this one, one more victory. Or, if I get a really good performance this time, the next one could be a title fight.”