Yan Taking It Up A Notch

Israel Adesanya was understandably last year’s Breakout Fighter of the Year after registering four victories in 10 months, including a unanimous decision win over Brad Tavares and a first-round finish of Derek Brunson, but Yan absolutely deserved to receive votes and enters 2019 as one of the most talented new additions to the UFC roster in quite some time.

The Russian bantamweight, who turned 26 just a handful of days ago, didn’t make his first foray into the Octagon until the end of June, when he showed up in Singapore, dusted Teruto Ishihara and justified the hype that accompanied is arrival.

Three months later, he went shot-for-shot in a wildly entertaining contest with Jin Soo Son, earning a fifth consecutive victory and showcasing his ability to maintain his trademark aggression while in the midst of a firefight.

Fifteen weeks later, Yan stepped into the Octagon for a third time, putting it on Douglas Silva de Andrade to the point that the Brazilian’s corner refused to let the ranked competitor continue after the second round expired.

Three fights and three wins in barely six months, with a pair of stoppages and a victory over a Top 15 fighter added to his resume.

Not bad for a mid-season call-up.

