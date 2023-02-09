Yair Rodriguez: ‘This Is My Habitat’

When the UFC touched down on Long Island in July, Top 5 featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega met in the main event with hopes of being next in line to challenge 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski.

How To Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Your Country

Despite a positive opening four minutes to the bout for Mexico’s Rodriguez, the bout came to an abrupt and anticlimactic end as Ortega laid on the Octagon floor grasping an injured shoulder. It wasn’t the fashion in which Rodriguez hoped to get the job done, but it was a win nonetheless, keeping him in prime position near the top of the featherweight rankings.

At UFC 284, Volkanovski moves up to lightweight, challenging Islam Makhachev in his quest to be the UFC’s fifth athlete to hold two titles simultaneously. Rather than holding up the featherweight division, Volkanovski believed an interim belt was in order to determine who his next opponent will be when he inevitably drops back down to 145.