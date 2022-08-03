Yair Rodriguez Reflects On Ortega Fight, Potential Title Shot

With featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski seemingly past his chapter with former champ Max Holloway, Rodriguez seems like the logical next challenger. “El Pantera,” along with Josh Emmett, are the only two top-5 featherweights coming off a win.

Not only is Rodriguez well-positioned, but the nature of his fight’s early ending is that he didn’t suffer any real damage or injuries – a rare turn of events for the all-action Mexican.

“Normally, I’m all screwed up, all cut, broken nose, broken hand, broken feet and on crutches,” he said. “Right now, I’m just enjoying my time, especially I’m super happy after this fight. I’m just waiting for my opportunity.”

Part of that enjoyment included going to Dallas, Texas, to support countryman Brandon Moreno in his interim flyweight title bout at UFC 277 against Kai Kara-France. Rodriguez expressed all his passionate support for Moreno when “The Assassin Baby” ended things in the third round with a body kick that would make Rodriguez blush.

Also in town that week was Volkanovski himself, who was supporting Kara-France.