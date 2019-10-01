Yair Rodriguez Just Wants To Beat Jeremy Stephens

While Stephens is fired up and fueled by the controversial ending of their initial encounter and the subsequent war of words that followed, the 27-year-old featherweight contender is far more mellow and matter of fact about the events that transpired in Mexico City and the fallout that made this immediate do-over an obvious choice for the UFC.

“What happened happened and the last guy who wanted that to happen was me,” Rodriguez said of their main event clash in late September, which ended 15 seconds after it began when Stephens was rendered unable to continue after getting poked in the eye. “As I have said, the only guy who will truly know what happened in there is Jeremy; he’s the only one who is going to truly know because he was the one with the feeling in his eye or inside of him or whatever.”

When the highly anticipated clash was halted, fans inside Mexico City Arena pelted the cage with debris and voiced their displeasure with the outcome, directing all of their vitriol towards Stephens. In the aftermath, Rodriguez questioned whether Stephens was truly unable to continue or simply overwhelmed by the moment and happy to take a convenient way out when the opportunity presented itself.

Many in the MMA community rushed to Stephens’ defense, holding his extensive track record and proven willingness to face whatever challenges the UFC has put before him during the course of his 12-year career with the company as evidence that he isn’t someone who is going to run away from a fight.