Yair Rodriguez Is Ready To Welcome Patricio Pitbull To The UFC

“I really love Belal. I was messing around with him, making fun of him. But that’s because in Mexico, we say if we don’t make fun of you, it’s because we don’t like you! And I always do that to Belal, always trying to play jokes on him. I told him once, ‘I’m doing this because I love you, man!’ It’s been awesome.”

With Pitbull competing in another organization, Rodriguez admitted that, while he knew about his upcoming opponent, he hadn’t closely followed the Brazilian’s career over the years. However, during his preparation for their meeting this weekend, he’s delved into the archives to watch the Brazilian in action, and knows he’s stepping into the Octagon with a top-level competitor.

“Obviously, I’ve known who Pitbull is for many years now. But if you ask me if I’ve been following his career – no, I haven’t really followed his career,” he admitted.

“I know of some of the opponents he has faced in the past and, since I knew I was going to fight him, I have seen more and more, and he has an impressive career. He has an impressive resume, and I think he’s an amazing fighter, really explosive, super strong, has a well-rounded game. So it’s going to be a good one.”