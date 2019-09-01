Yair Rodriguez Focused On Himself

“At the end of the day, when I'm done with this career, the only one who's going to be regretting or proud of the work is gonna be myself,” he said. “It doesn't matter if I lost or if I won; if I'm comfortable with what I'm doing and if I'm completely sure that after the fight I'm going to be happy with myself, that's all that matters because I know I'm doing all I can and giving my all every second that I have.”

The Parral native is a serious young man. It makes you wonder if he is able to enjoy this ride at the top of his chosen profession. He says he is, in his own way.

“Every moment I have, I'm trying to enjoy it with my friends and family because everybody is here to support me,” he said. “I'm enjoying my life, I'm enjoying my career, and that's why I decided to take my time between fights. I like to enjoy my family and enjoy my life. I know life is not just fighting. It's more than that. If I decide after this fight to retire or whatever, that will be fine too. If I decide to keep on going, it's going to be my choice. No one is controlling my life. I'm doing it.”

At this point, the interview is over. There’s more training to do and a mountain to climb again the next day. I wish him luck on that trek, and in his ensuing response, it’s almost as if climbing mountains is like fighting to get a world title in the UFC. And he knows it.

“The road is hard,” Rodriguez said. “When you're going up there, it's super hard. But once you are up at the top, it's the most beautiful moment of your life. I know it can be hard sometimes, but you've got to find a way to keep enjoying it, so that's what I'm doing right now.”